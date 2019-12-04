The Armstrong County Community Foundation has been approved to receive Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) contributions.
Since 2001, the Community Foundation has been providing scholarships to students totaling nearly $4 million for Pre-K and K-12 families in Armstrong and Butler counties.
Thanks to the generosity of local companies who participate in the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program, the Community Foundation has been providing scholarships to local families who live or work in Armstrong and Butler counties. These scholarships provide assistance for their children to attend private schools of their choice. Parents choose to send their children to private or faith-based schools for a variety of reasons, and this scholarship program allows those parents who could not otherwise afford the tuition to make the decision that’s best for their families.
The EITC Program is funded by contributions from participating businesses. Eligible businesses are those that pay any of the following taxes in Pennsylvania: Personal Income Tax, Capital Stock/Foreign Franchise Tax, Corporate Net Income Tax, Bank Shares Tax, Title Insurance & Trust Company Shares Tax, Insurance Premium Tax (excluding surplus lines, unauthorized, domestic/foreign marine), Mutual Thrift Tax, Malt Beverage Tax or Retaliatory Fees under section 212 of the Insurance Company Law of 1921.
We thank our 2019-2020 school year sponsors: Allegheny Mineral, Elderton State Bank, NexTier, Northwest Bank and UPMC Health Plan.
If you are a business and are interested in the EITC program, visit the DCED website at www.dced.pa.gov/eitc or contact Jodi Beers at the Community Foundation at (724) 548.5897 or visit the Community Foundation website at www.servingtheheart.org.
JODI E. BEERS
Executive Director
Armstrong County
Community Foundation