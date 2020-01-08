Year 2020 will be the fourth year in a row that the do-nothing Democrats have done nothing to help the people of the United States. Taxpayers voted them into office to do a job, not to waste our tax dollars.
As long as Fancy Nancy keeps the papers from the Senate, President Trump is not impeached.
Now, Chuckie wants to get more witnesses to see if he can get more people to lie for them as Shifty Schiff did in the dungeon where he wouldn’t let the Republicans in the meeting where he advised the witnesses what to say and do. Also, the whistle blower was never questioned by the Republicans. Could the whistle blower be lying Schiff?
These Democrats are the most corrupt deadbeats our country has ever seen and a bunch that wants to destroy our great country, that men and women fought and died to keep safe and free. Yet the Democrats have an agenda to turn it into a socialist country.
Now the Dems and media are bashing President Trump for killing Soleimani, a man that killed Americans and others. They are also crying that President Trump didn’t tell Congress. Had he told the Dems, they would have leaked it to the press and CNN and others, and put men and women in harm’s way.
Where were all these big-mouthed Democrats when Obama gave Iran $150 billion dollars in cash on a skid, released terrorists to them and all Obama got out of the deal was Mr. Bergdahl (a deserter)? Plus how many of our troops got killed looking for him?
How about Clinton and Obama selling 20 percent of our uranium to Russia. Nancy, Schiff, Nadler, Chucky and the other knuckleheads: would that be collusion with Russia or Obama telling Putin’s associate that he could do more in his second term?
These Dems hate Trump so bad it has made them crazy. I can’t wait until President Trump wins again in 2020. Whatever you Americans do, don’t vote a socialist in as our president.
Look at what the governor of Virginia is doing. Those Dems claim President Trump broke rules of the Constitution, but who’s blaming the governor of Virginia for doing away with all guns? Are they taking the guns away from his bodyguards?
Can we stand another year of impeachment? Stop their paychecks.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg