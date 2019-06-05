free adjective 1. not under the control or power of another; able to act or be done as one wishes. 2. not or no longer confined or in prison.
free adverb 1. without cost or payment.
free verb 1. release from captivity, confinement, or slavery.
Seventy-five years have passed since D-Day, and how things have changed in America since then. The young men and women involved in World War II, and subsequent wars that America has been involved in surely had a different meaning for the word “free” than many in America do today.
Memorial Day has just past, and as a nation, we celebrated the sacrifices and contributions of all of those who served and died for this Great Nation. It would appear that most of our youth are ignorant of what sacrifices have been made to keep them “free” (adjective and verb).
Americans historically have traveled the globe to make people “free” (verb), we have emancipated and liberated many millions of people. We too have “free” (adjective) people, guaranteed by almost two and a half centuries of living by The Rule of Law, The U.S. Constitution, and The Bill of Rights. There are those who wish to change or eliminate such freedoms.
Lastly, there are a new breed of American’s who want “free” (adverb) everything! Democratic Socialists, who are presidential candidates are promising “free” (adverb) educations, housing, wages, healthcare, childcare, and many other benefits at no cost to them, but from the redistribution of wealth from working people. When you accept the “free” (adverb) things from government, you are certain to lose the “free” that pertains to the verb and adjective!
This is your grammar lesson for the week!
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora