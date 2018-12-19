It appears that the idea of building a border wall has finally come to a showdown. Both Democrats and Republicans have endorsed the idea of funding a wall from time to time over the decades when the idea was politically expedient. Currently the Democrats are withholding support, not because the wall is not needed, but because of hatred for Donald Trump. National security is only secondary to Democrats and the mainstream media.
The annual cost to taxpayers is $154 billion (net loss) for illegal immigrants. Both parties, but none more than Democrats, show total disregard for the safety of America, and the rule of law, by not providing $25 billion for a border wall! The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had some announcements to make recently concerning a border wall. The DHS states emphatically that the wall works, and there is a drop of 90-95 percent in illegal entry where the wall has been built. The updated cost to support one illegal is $74,722 annually; most American family income does not reach that level. An estimated 900,000 pounds of drugs enter the southern border, that is 90 percent of all illegal drugs entering the U.S.
The caravan immigrants who traveled to the U.S. border was comprised of 90 percent young single males who have shown contempt for America by carrying flags from their home country, burning the U.S. flag, rushing the border, attacking our border guards, and demanding cash to return to their home countries. More than 600 known felons were identified in the caravan, and these people have been crossing our border for decades. Illegals bring with them drugs, disease, illiteracy and crime; they bring no valuable skills, they will largely be reliant upon social programs and welfare for the balance of their lives.
For many decades we have been indoctrinated into believing that diversity is a good thing — it is not. Illegal immigration is changing our demographics in a negative manner. In an article from The New York Times titled, “The downside of diversity,” diverse communities only trust each other about 50 percent as much as homogeneous settings. The study, the largest ever on civic engagement in America, found that all measures of civic health are lower in more diverse settings. The U.S. has experienced a pronounced decline in “social capital,” a term referred to as social networks, whether friendships, religious congregations or neighborhood associations, all suffer in more diverse neighborhoods. If diversity continues, the U.S. will eventually be a warring nation within itself.
The best days in America may have come and gone; social engineering experiments by liberal politicians and academia are destroying the best nation on the planet. Instead of just being Americans, we are now categorized by race, ethnicity, gender and sexual orientation. If America is to retain any semblance of what it was, or is currently, a border wall and strict immigration laws are absolutely necessary! Build The Wall!
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora
