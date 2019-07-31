There seems to be some confusion regarding the “fundraising thermometers” seen in two locations in New Bethlehem.
The thermometer located by the Moose on Broad Street reflects fundraising efforts for the Victory Garden project. This is a Girl Scout project.
The Redbank Valley Veterans Memorial Park thermometer is located at the future building site of the memorial park along Arch Street. This is an American Legion project.
With the help of our community through fundraising and donation, the American Legion has raised close to $33,000. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all those who have contributed to this worthy cause.
However, we still need your help. If you would like to contribute in honoring our area veterans and in making the Redbank Valley Veterans Memorial Park in New Bethlehem a reality, your donations and support will always be happily accepted.
Please send your tax-exempt donations to: Redbank Valley Veterans Memorial Park, Box 244, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
RAY ISHMAN
President
RVVMP Committee