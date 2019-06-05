As an active participant in this community, I was appalled at the Facebook comments being issued to those responsible for running our local Peanut Butter Festival (PBF). I, for one, am not on Facebook and behavior like this is the main reason why (go ahead and post your nasty comments as I will not read them anyway).
One of our hardest working Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce members was dragged through the coals for making a decision, along with the rest of the PBF committee, to cut the event to a two-day happening for the craft and food vendors only. The PBF Queen Scholarship was still going to go on as planned on Friday, just the crafts and food vendors in the park were being reduced. This decision was made due to the fact that they had an extremely short amount of time to get ready for this as our Nutty Wine Walk was an extreme success and raised more funds for the chamber than any other event we have had in years. This berated individual was also in charge of chairing this event, which helped raise funds for our annual fireworks program.
Also factored into this decision was the shortage of volunteers, as every other organization is well aware of. The committee wanted to keep it going and use our limited volunteer base in the best way possible and that was to remove Friday night. There are only a few chamber members who spend from January to September every year planning this event. Hours and hours of meetings and behind the scenes preparations go into this event every year. This festival is not designed to make money, it is simply here for the community to enjoy.
As soon as certain individuals heard about the decision, which I remind you was made by a committee, Facebook was loaded with negativity about this decision. Mr. John Gerow even made very cynical personal comments about a certain committee member. I would think that Mr. Gerow, as a local journalist (or at least he was; I’m not sure of his current occupation) would know that you should collect all facts before issuing a statement and that any personal feelings should be kept out of it. Even our own volunteer fire company then copied these comments on their site, which is not the way I would expect another volunteer entity in our community to operate. We are in this together and I would expect we would act that way. The problem is that we have individuals that are great at throwing out comments behind a keyboard, but where are these people when we need volunteers, when we have public meetings? A face-to-face meeting can prevent most of the problems we now face. Hiding behind that keyboard is a cowardly way to express your voice in my humble opinion.
The misinformation and unwarranted attacks on our chairperson has cost the chamber and this community an untold loss as, understandably, this individual has resigned. There are other voices out there also expressing the thoughts about doing the same. What is this possibly going to cost our community? Take a look at the list below and see what your chamber does for New Bethlehem: July Fireworks, Peanut Butter Festival, PBF Queen Scholarship, Nutty Wine Walk, Halloween Parade, Christmas decorations, Junior Chamber of Commerce Program, Customer Appreciation Day, Sidewalk Sales, Gumtown Community Farm Market, Chamber Dinner and Community Awards, and the Downtown Planter Project.
This is by no means a complete list but that is just off the top of my head as I am writing this. Without the hard working members of our chamber, this town would be much less than it currently is. I, as mayor of our great community, wholeheartedly support the decisions they make as they are in that position to do just that. If you do not agree, then come to a meeting! Schedule a time with us if you can’t make these meetings, and we will meet with you. Run for the vacant positions if you want to volunteer your time — be ready though as it takes a considerable portion of your schedule to accomplish what this group has accomplished.
For those of you who attack these stalwarts of our community without all the facts, shame on you. Shut that keyboard and put on the shoes of those walking in our chamber. You may just find that constructive volunteerism is much better than destructive criticism.
FYI — Our next meeting is June 13, at noon at the Redbank Valley Public Library. Please attend, and if you can’t attend this and have something you would like to discuss, please arrange a meeting with us at another time and we will do our best to accommodate you.
TIMOTHY E. MURRAY
Mayor
New Bethlehem