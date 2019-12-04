”Should any American be so base and infamous as to injure any [prisoner]... I do most earnestly enjoin you to bring him such severe and exemplary punishment as the enormity of the crime may require... for by such conduct they bring shame, disgrace and ruin to themselves and their country.”
— George Washington
Washington led troops to defeat our enemies, both foreign and domestic. His brave actions and character made him the natural choice to be our first President.
Had President Trump been our first President, it would be written that in service to his country he flew in Air Force One to Afghanistan, and served up Turkey to our troops, but not the turkey he had recently pardoned.
Which side is your bread buttered on? That’s the question we should all ask of ourselves as Christian behavior continues to move beyond the pale of decency, in my opinion.
Many say, “...well Christians aren’t perfect, they make mistakes.” Yet even atheists can say that. The better question for Christians perhaps is, What would Jesus do?
Who can know?
Perhaps only Christ can be Christian.
If he were here now he may, after almost 2000 years, look toward to heaven, shake his head and say again, “Forgive them Father, for they know not what they do, and so I ask we give them a second chance at being Christian, it appears it didn’t take the first time.”
JACK P. PAULDEN
Rimersburg