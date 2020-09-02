The Union All Sports Booster Club and the Union COG Pool Park would like to thank everyone who helped to make our Golf Scramble at Clarion Oaks Golf Course on Aug. 23 a success. Karen Davis at Clarion Oaks was a tremendous hostess and help, and we appreciate her support. We hope to continue to build on this event and make it even better next year.
Thank you to all of the golfers for participating. We hope that you had a good time and enjoyed the food.
We would also like to take the opportunity to thank the following businesses and individuals for their donations and sponsorships: Birdsfoot Golf Club, The Leader-Vindicator, McCleary Business Machines, Gloria and Allan Walzak, Harriger Auto Body, District Judge Jeffrey Miller, Clarion County Community Bank, The Korner Restaurant, VFW Club Post 7132, Clarion Federal Credit Union, Hypoint Sales, State Rep. Donna Oberlander, Josh and Cathy Walzak, Doug Adams Construction, First United National Bank, Gibbs Greenhouse and Camo “Kettle” Corn, Vinyl Graphics Unlimited, Pizza Pub, CertaSite/Atkinson Fire Safety, Fox Farm Inn and Barn Venue, Kronospan/Clarion Board, Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker, and Melissa Anderson. Without your support, the golf scramble would not have been as successful as it was. Please be sure to thank these businesses and individuals when you see them. Hope to see you next year on Father’s Day!
CATHY WALZAK
Union COG
and
CANDICE
JOHNSTON
Union All Sports Booster Club