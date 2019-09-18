The Union All Sports Booster Club and the Union COG Pool Park would like to thank everyone who helped to make our Golf Scramble at Clarion Oaks Golf Course on Sept. 7 a success. Karen Davis at Clarion Oaks was a tremendous hostess and help, and we appreciate her support. We hope to continue to build on this event and make it even better next year.
Thank you to all of the golfers for participating. We hope that you had a good time and enjoyed the food.
We would also like to take the opportunity to thank the following businesses and individuals for their donations and sponsorships: Birdsfoot Golf Club, The Leader-Vindicator, Ramada Inn of Clarion, McCleary Business Machines, Gloria and Allan Walzak, Harriger Auto Body, District Judge Jeffrey Miller, The Carpet Barn, Clarion County Community Bank, The Korner Restaurant, VFW Club Post 7132, Clarion Federal Credit Union, Hypoint Sales, Heeter Lumber Company, Clarion Builders Supply, Donna Oberlander, Josh and Cathy Walzak, Doug Adams Construction, Moore Physical Therapy, First United National Bank, Northwest Bank, Murray Contracting, Klingensmith’s Drug Store, Dirk Vandermeer O.D., Burns Funeral Home, Sarah’s Snack Shack, Gibbs Greenhouse & Camo “Kettle” Corn, Clarview Nursing Home and Country Springs, Hiles Property Management, Z Train Corporation, M&M Pizza, Vinyl Graphics Unlimited and Wal-Mart.
Without your support, the golf scramble would not have been as successful as it was. Please be sure to thank these businesses when you visit them. Hope to see you next year!
CATHY WALZAK
Union COG
and
SARA WEAVER
Union All Sports
Booster Club