Thank you, Tim Murray, for putting into words how many of us have felt over the last four years.
Shame on you to those who have parroted conspiracy theories on this page over the last years — especially those that invoke God as somehow being involved in that crazed man’s presidency. I know that spending time in the right wing online, radio and TV environment, being bombarded by twisted stories day after day can eventually make them seem to be true, but they are not. Please seek help. If the events leading up to and including the Jan. 6 insurrection were not a wake-up call for you to see just how misinformed you have been, than I think you have some soul searching to do.
To quote Timothy Snyder from his book, “On Tyranny,” “Be wary of paramilitaries. When the men with guns who have always claimed to be against the system start wearing uniforms and marching with torches and pictures of a leader, the end is nigh. When the pro-leader paramilitary and the official police and military intermingle, the end has come.”
Look at the footage from the Capitol on Jan. 6 and tell me that you don’t think that the end is nigh unless this madness is stopped. There has been absolutely no reputable evidence that there was massive fraud in the election. You all scream that 74 million voters are being disenfranchised with no regard for the 81 million that voted for Joe Biden. It’s not an opinion that Biden won, it is hard evidence that he won
Good riddance T****. May the country now start to heal and actually get some real work done. Joe Biden is a good, decent and moral man, unlike what we have had to endure for the last four years.
LIZ BROCIOUS
Mayport