One month into the illegitimate Biden/Harris administration, and Puppet Joe Biden has signed 40 Executive Orders, of which none are beneficial to America. Beginning with the reversal of the Keystone XL Pipeline, in which the only Americans who benefit are the Biden family, Warren Buffett, Tom Steyer, and a select few shadow people who contributed to the Socialist Democrats. In a stroke of the pen, Puppet Joe rewarded the Chinese Communists with a possible oil supply that America needs that would keep America energy self-sufficient and dominant globally for decades.
For you myopic environmentalists, stopping the XL Pipeline has nothing to do with the environment, it has everything to do with “paybacks!” The oil being transported via pipeline would never be a threat to the environment, however, revoking the executive order for the pipeline perpetuates the need for oil produced by Warren Buffett’s investments (51 percent of Sun Oil Company) in the oil sands, and Buffett’s railroad, the Burlington Northern Santa Fe that transports the oil produced. Instead of the oil being safely transported by pipeline, it will be moved by diesel fuel guzzling locomotives burning millions of gallons of fuel, and always the constant threat of derailments, and massive amounts of oil spillage.
On Feb. 11, 2015 Barack Obama vetoed the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline due to his association and donations from Warren Buffett et al. In June 2016, TransCanada sought $15 billion in damages from the federal government in response of the Obama administration rejecting the Keystone XL pipeline. TransCanada and the Canadian government are once again rightfully seeking damages of an estimated $8 billion for the Biden executive order to pull the plug on the Keystone XL pipeline. Joe Biden is second only to the Clintons for selling political favors for cash!
The Keystone XL Pipeline is the “centerpiece” to stabilizing our national economy, it puts this nation on top economically and strategically both in a commercial and military sense, that is why Socialist Democrats hate it so badly, they hate America! Hopefully TransCanada is successful in its attempt to re-instate the Keystone XL Pipeline agreement for the sake of all of North America. Surely commonsense will prevail over politics and backroom deals among anti-American zealots. Gasoline has already risen at the pump 50 cents per gallon in one month; we only have 47 more months to go! Where will we be then? What Puppet Joe’s handlers are doing to this nation is criminal! To what “oath” did Biden/Harris swear to on Jan. 20?
”No political truth is certainly of greater intrinsic value, or is stamped with the authority of more enlightened patrons of liberty than that on which the objection is founded. The accumulation of all powers, legislative, executive, and judiciary, in the same hands, whether of one, a few, or many, and whether hereditary, self appointed, or elective, may justly be pronounced the very definition of tyranny.” — James Madison
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora