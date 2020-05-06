I, like many other Americans during the shutdown, have been struggling to strike the balance and rationalize the proportional response of keeping our citizens and community safe while not allowing our elected officials to impinge on our civil liberties and to take away our unalienable rights. As an unabashed follower of Jesus, I try to look at everything through the prism of Biblical principles.
We are told in Romans that we are to obey our government and government officials because God is the one who has placed them in power. This is not a request, according to the Apostle Paul, this is a command from God that we listen to and respect our leaders in government. If we accept this as a universal truth from God’s word then the next point would be to say that the greater burden is now on the people whom we have elected to govern us. If you hold a political seat, it is your sworn duty to be honest, forthright and trustworthy in every decision you make and with any information you disseminate to your constituency. Integrity has to be at the core of your very being, and it’s not something that you can develop. You either have it or you don’t.
Herein lies my problem with COVID-19. I don’t think we as American citizens, and particularly as Pennsylvanians, have been told completely unbiased and accurate information. We, as a state and as a nation, have made huge economic, social and educational decisions based on information that, while having some scientific support, also benefits the political narrative of the person standing at the podium.
The virus is real and, for many Americans, it is extremely dangerous. Caution and care must be exercised. However, do we really know how dangerous the virus is? No accurate death rate can be determined because the current one doesn’t take into account the number of people who have contracted the virus and are asymptomatic, or the individuals who got sick, stayed at home, and recovered without ever being tested. Can we believe the current number of deaths being reported because hospitals are ruling COVID deaths as anyone with a positive test, which raises the question are people dying because of COVID-19 or are they dying with COVID-19? These are not the same thing. Lastly, we have medical experts from the NIH and CDC who made projections that have turned out to be inaccurate.
Should we listen to people like Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx? The answer is yes. We have to listen to individuals who are experts in their fields, but it speaks to a broader point. Our political leaders are making enormous decisions with an attitude of absolute certainty, based on information that has proven to be less than accurate, and they have no idea if those decisions will help us by keeping us medically safe, or hurt us by making us economically insolvent. They just don’t know, and that is becoming more and more evident.
Like you, I want people to be safe. When the government completely shuts down the economy, totally disrupts commerce, and infringes on the Bill of Rights in the name of public health, it follows that the burden of proof is now on them to prove that such a response is warranted. Has it been proven to you through science and mathematical data that you as an American citizen deserve to be arrested if you decide to enter a church building on Sunday morning to worship? Have governors proven to you that you are somehow creating a public health crisis by walking in a park or having your kids play on a playground? Has it been shown to you that releasing prisoners who have committed felonies is integral to flattening the curve and is saving the lives of law abiding citizens on the outside? These things have all happened and it stems from government officials exercising powers that are an overreach.
This is an election year and no politician wants to stand at a podium next to a rival candidate and have that person say, “you could have done more during this pandemic and people died because you didn’t take the appropriate action.” In their minds, nothing can be left to chance. If your individual liberties need to be trampled in order to save their job, then that’s what is going to be done.
America is advanced citizenship. Our founding fathers, in their eminent wisdom, have allowed “We The People” to have the type of society we want based on whom we elect to govern us. Believers, you need to pray and ask God to raise up principled Christian people to office. Secularists, if you have the decision between ideology and integrity, you must pull the lever for integrity. If this pandemic shows us anything, it should be that we truly need to be able to trust those who govern us.