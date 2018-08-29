On Aug. 6, I went to the Redbank Valley Youth Football League practice, to watch my grandson practice. It was 95 degrees that day, and there was a patch of shade about 12-feet by 16-feet directly in front of a little white building (facing the creek). I went in the gate, spoke to young kids I knew, and sat down in the shade on the grass beside another young lady I knew.
Within probably 15 minutes, a man stood over top of me and advised me that I had to leave. I looked at him, asking him why. He advised me that I was harassing my daughter-in-law. I advised him that I had not said a word to her, I am not bothering anyone, just watching the practice. He asked me out to his truck and said I was making a scene. I again advised him I was not doing anything wrong.
At his truck, I asked who he was and he told me Mike Rearick and he was the head of the Youth Football League. He said that according to the by-laws, only parents could watch practice. I asked him to see the by-laws; he said he did not have them, but I still had to leave. I advised him that I would when he goes and advises others who were not parents, they had to leave to.
I went back in and sat back down on grass. Janelle Yeany (daughter-in-law) had told him that I had been charged with harassment and from that information Mike Rearick was deceptive to me about the by-laws, and tried to bully and intimidate me into leaving.
I went back in and sat down in the grass again, and within probably 15 minutes, I had a police officer standing above me. I looked up at him, and he said I was asked to leave, so why did I not go, because now I am trespassing. I said I had done nothing wrong. He asked me if I had been charged with harassment, I said “No,” and he said he was told that I had been by Janelle Yeany and I had to leave. I advised him that I was not trespassing, this is a public place, I had done nothing wrong and was not bothering anyone.
The officer, who I later found out was Officer Bowser, told me to come out to the police car. I did, in front of my grandson and his team. At the car, I asked him what grounds and he again told me I was harassing Janelle Yeany and that she had pressed charges against me. I said that was not correct and he told me that he would check on the paperwork later. That was the biggest mistake Officer Bowser made that night. Believing someone stating there was paperwork, not seeing the paperwork, and choosing to violate my rights from his choice. Yes, Officer Bowser violated my rights by choosing to believe deceptive information before he did his due diligence to verify it.
Officer Bowser continued to try to bully/intimidate me into leaving a public place, when he had no grounds to do so. I was told by him at least eight times that he was going to arrest me for trespassing — but he did not, and he was also training a new officer with him. I told him I was going to go walk the track and he again said he was going to charge me with trespassing — but he did not. He asked for my ID and he took my information and he left, and I went onto the track. While I was standing there, I observed three young girls, age 12-ish, playing on/with the big hitting bags the players use. Big liability for the Youth League, yet they were more concerned with violating my rights from deceptive information.
I finally had a meeting with Chief Scott Ryan, Mayor Tim Murray and Officer Bowser on Aug 21, and asked for a public apology in front of the football team, the young boys who observed this happening. The chief said no, he was sticking by his men. Officer Bowser was asked, and he said he did nothing wrong. I advised him again that he violated my rights, and he again tried to intimidate me in front of the chief and mayor by telling me that he could still charge me with trespassing, and I told him to do it — and he has not, because he does not have the grounds to do so. Big men choosing not to take responsibility for their actions. These men are supposed to be serving and protecting every one of us, but choose their pride over admitting a mistake with the opportunity to make a big influence over those young boys’ lives. And therefore, giving me no choice but look into legal action against the police and possibly the Youth League, due to the deceptive information and irresponsible actions of so-called leaders.
TAMMY KELLOGG
New Bethlehem
