I would like to take the opportunity to publicly thank those who assisted in the rescue effort following my UTV accident on June 14
Those groups include: Rimersburg Hose Company, Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service, Life Flight and my neighbors who were the first to respond. Their actions were lifesaving and for that I am grateful.
I would also like to express my appreciation to all of the many friends for their never-ending support, visits, cards and most of all prayers. Thanks again to all who assisted me in my time of need.
WALT HILLIARD
Rimersburg