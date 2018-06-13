Americans everywhere will proudly hoist the Stars and Stripes for Flag Day on June 14 — the day we commemorate the adoption of the flag of the United States of America.
On June 14, 1777 by resolution of the Second Continental Congress, “Old Glory” was officially designated as the flag of the United States and the resolution states, “the flag of the United States should be thirteen stripes, alternating red and white and that the union should be thirteen stars, white on a blue field representing a new constellation.”
Then as legend has it, William Kerr, who established the American Flag Day Association of Western Pennsylvania and was quite a convincing character, spoke with Woodrow Wilson. As a result, President Wilson was inspired to issue a presidential proclamation in 1916 declaring June 14 as National Flag Day.
Today, Flag Day is celebrated with parades, essay contests, and ceremonies usually sponsored by the various veterans’ service organizations. And for members of the U.S. Army it is a very large birthday celebration.
This holiday is also a time to honor our nation’s veterans who have willingly served to protect the flag and the ideals it represents. With each ceremonial fold of the flag, we recognize the principles on which our country was founded.
On Flag Day, I will join more than one million VFW and Auxiliary members across the nation as we honor our active duty military and veterans and acknowledge their commitment to our country.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary is passionate about patriotism and flag education. We believe a strong country is made of strong patriots who understand the symbols of our country and pay proper respect to those symbols.
As you wave the flag celebrating Flag Day, please remember to make this day a special time for all Americans to reflect on our freedoms and opportunities and the principles of our nation for which the flag stands: liberty, unity, justice, and sacrifice.
I thank all who have served “Old Glory.” Happy Flag Day!
VALERIE DeCORTE
Americanism Chairman
Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States
Auxiliary 2145 Clarion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.