The East Brady Area Development Corporation (EBADC) wants to thank all who made our Have a Seat chair raffle a big success.
Chairs were on display in the Artist Window on Kellys Way in East Brady from Oct. 1-22. The drawing took place on Oct. 22 at the Old Bank Deli. Eight local artists created and donated hand painted one-of-a kind chairs for this event.
Chair winners were:
• Brenda Haws — “Upsy Daisy” by Toni Henry.
• Mary Ann Zeitler — “Brown-Eyed Susans” by Kim Patsy.
• Laura Hogan — “Home, Sweet Home” by Linda King.
• Darla Brannon — “Young Toucan Roost” by Joanne LePere.
• Janet Sandifer — “Cat and Mouse” by Debra Bring.
• Darlene Cornman — “Burning for You” by Gayle Wright.
• Shirley Loose — ”Autumn” by Paula Jack.
• Lynn Kemp — “Woody & Jesse” by Jenny Switzer.
All proceeds from the raffle benefit local community projects of the EBADC.
GAYLE WRIGHT
EBADC Vice President and Have a Seat
Chairperson