The East Brady Area Development Corporation (EBADC) wants to thank all who made our Have a Seat chair raffle a big success.

Chairs were on display in the Artist Window on Kellys Way in East Brady from Oct. 1-22. The drawing took place on Oct. 22 at the Old Bank Deli. Eight local artists created and donated hand painted one-of-a kind chairs for this event.

Chair winners were:

• Brenda Haws — “Upsy Daisy” by Toni Henry.

• Mary Ann Zeitler — “Brown-Eyed Susans” by Kim Patsy.

• Laura Hogan — “Home, Sweet Home” by Linda King.

• Darla Brannon — “Young Toucan Roost” by Joanne LePere.

• Janet Sandifer — “Cat and Mouse” by Debra Bring.

• Darlene Cornman — “Burning for You” by Gayle Wright.

• Shirley Loose — ”Autumn” by Paula Jack.

• Lynn Kemp — “Woody & Jesse” by Jenny Switzer.

All proceeds from the raffle benefit local community projects of the EBADC.

GAYLE WRIGHT

EBADC Vice President and Have a Seat

Chairperson

