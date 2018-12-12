Hawthorn Borough would like to thank everyone who made their Light-Up Night a success.
Thank you to those who participated in our house decorating contest. Congratulations to Ron and Joanna Snyder at 4245 Main Street who were the winners. We hope you enjoy your gift basket!
To all those who baked and donated cookies, thank you — they were very much appreciated and enjoyed. Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus and Lulu the Elf thank you for coming and for passing out gifts. Your generosity and holly-jolliness helped everyone get in the Christmas spirit.
A special thank you to the Hawthorn Fire Department for letting us invade on your opening pancake and sausage night, as well as for the fire truck rides you gave the kids. You are not just a blessing on Light-Up Night, but all year long.
Thank you to your many volunteers who assist us regularly. Most of all, thank you to the Hawthorn residents who came out to show your support. There would be no borough without all of you! Our only hope is that our future Light-Up Nights can grow.
We would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
MALINDA LITTLE
President,
Hawthorn Borough Council
[EDITOR’S NOTE: The letter was also endorsed by council vice president Terry Beamer and members Jen Beamer, Doug Minich, Gene Young, Adele Smith and Bryan Watkins.]
