I live in DuBois and receive the Courier Express weekly. As I scanned the front page [of this past week’s Tri-County Sunday], I noticed one of the stories took place in Rimersburg, my hometown. I love reading about Rimersburg even though I have not lived there for 36 years.
But as I continued to read about the story of Mr. Crawford and his efforts to have his grandfather’s name placed on a plaque at the Veterans Memorial Park, I could not believe what I was reading. He is being denied this honor because of his address, plain and simple. Shameful and embarrassing were the words that came to my mind. The Veterans Memorial Park is a beautiful place intended to honor those who fought for our great country and to deny him this is beyond fathomable. One would think that it would be a great privilege to have a person, no matter something as trivial as his address, who fought for our country on this wall. Sadly, his grandson is being forced to jump through hoops to even be considered.
He did not just fight for Rimersburg or even East Brady, he fought for our entire country’s freedom. He was put in situations that I hope to God I would ever be in and this is Rimersburg’s thank you to him? He fought for you, and his grandson should not have to fight with you to receive proper respect.
I know my hometown is better than this. This travesty could easily be avoided by changing the criteria of who and from where they admit these worthy veterans. I can not think that Phillipston (where Mr. Crawford resided, and incidentally only a mere stone’s throw from Rimersburg) has a Veterans Memorial Wall. When history remembers all of the men and women from the area who fought and sometimes gave their lives, does it really matter if his address was just a few miles down the road?
MARJI MONTANA
DuBois