What cannot be remedied, must be endured; this is not a perfect world. There are worse things than COVID-19, and that would be nationwide/worldwide economical collapse. Fifteen days was a calculated number thrown out there as the maximum time our country could survive a national shut down without total financial collapse, and a nominal amount of time to see if the coronavirus would peek. In stopping production for 15 days, we enslaved a future generation who will not even be conceived for a decade to a large tax burden. Politicians believe we just print more money.
Fifteen days may be enough for most parts of the country, especially rural America, however, as the lawlessness of liberalism always generates a negative result, the homeless in New York, Washington and California will be giant petri dishes full of victims traveling the streets, defecating, urinating, and spreading COVID-19. It will take months to get them off the streets at a horrendous cost in human lives and tax dollars. In the last few days, it has been discovered that the drug hydroxichloroquine may be effective in eradicating COVID-19; if so, the hysteria should soon subside, and normalcy shall return.
President Trump and top medical officials have in record time advanced a plan to get COVID-19 under control, and put the nation back to work to fire up the economy with a “clean” bill, and Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer want to attach “The Green New Deal,” carbon taxes to the airline industry, reconstitute the failed Affordable Care Act, extend broad powers for labor unions, forgiveness for college loans, and so on. Maybe more dangerous for this country than COVID-19 is that narcissists Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are still serving in Congress.
This nation will cease if we don’t get back to work NOW! Man has always pursued the idea of perpetual motion, and maybe we have done so inadvertently by the founding of America. We know now that we collapse like a house of cards when we stop moving and producing, we must remain in motion. We can possibly isolate problem areas; however, idling the entire nation any longer will mean imminent and lasting peril.
What have we learned? First and foremost, wash our hands (no pun) completely of China! China has never been a winning proposition for America, they are deceitful in trade, military, currency manipulation, stealing intelligence and technology. They hate us, and their domestic human rights record is disgraceful. China also threatened to withhold pharmaceuticals at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Border walls are an absolute necessity! A pandemic can cross both our southern and northern borders at any moment, think about that when you vote for someone who wants a borderless nation. Coronavirus will be a chronic problem henceforth, get used to it, so we must change the way we look at national security, vacationing, immigration, and international travel and trade.
It is time to move into the 21st Century with education, brick and mortar classrooms should be a thing of the past. Cyber schools should be the norm.
Government has entirely too much control over us, and in turn, we certainly have become too dependent on the nanny state. We need to be much more independent and resourceful. The Framers wrote the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights for you to be independent from, and superior to, the federal government, not the other way around. Heed the warning!
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora