The Union All Sports Booster Club serves all athletes at Union High School in several ways. We provide each athlete in every sport spirit packs of the coaches’ choosing. We also provide sports banquets and senior gifts. We do this through fundraising. We have two big events a year. We hold a 5K race in April, and in September we hold a golf scramble along with the Union COG pool. We also sell concessions at the volleyball and basketball games.
In the past few years parent participation has almost become non-existant. We are in desperate need of people to volunteer. It would consist of attending monthly or bi-monthly meetings and helping at an event or two. Anyone is welcome to attend and help out. New ideas and suggestions are welcome also.
There will be a reorganizational meeting on Tuesday, July 31, at 6 p.m. at the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library in Rimersburg. New officers are needed for every position. If these positions are not filled, or there is a lack of interest in keeping the Booster Club going, it will cease to exist and the money in the account will be donated to the Larry Fye Foundation as per the previously written bylaws.
It would be my hope that this club remains for years to come to serve the athletes of Union. Updated information on meetings and more can be found on our facebook page, Union All Sports Booster Club.
SARA WEAVER
Union All Sports
Booster Club
