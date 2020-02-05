Speedo Steve-O, I hate to drop to your level of stupidity, but this is the only way people like you can be informed.
First, what did you ever do about your black-face governor, the sexual abuse by your attorney general, and did you go to the gun protest against your governor that wants to do away with the Second Amendment and disarm gun-owners? Yet he would be allowed to have his armed body guards. Are you that dense, Steve-O?
Now I’ll tell you what your socialist party has done. They fought for open borders, tried to block building the wall, liberal governors have caused a lot of people to live on the streets, formed sanctuary cities, let criminals out of jail, died to eliminate Christianity and do away with the Constitution. I will give them credit for trying to impeach President Trump.
Also, Steve-O, the stock market never reached 29,000 before, never had this low unemployment for blacks and hispanics. Millions are off food stamps, there’s more manufacturing jobs, and the armed services have been rebuilt after being torn down by Obama.
Trump did away from NAFTA, another Democratic failure, signed new trade bills, and the list goes on and on.
The Republicans are doing their job without help from the Dems. The Dems ripped off the taxpayers, going on four years.
By the way Steve-O, you are the one who should be embarrassed and ashamed. I think you should live in Venezuela a few years so you can adjust to socialism, for when your pathetic Socialist Party takes over our country, and you will have nothing.
Also, Steve-O, you have a lot of nerve writing about Chris Henderson. He has more brains and knowledge in his little finger than you have in your entire body. He has done more on conservation and the environment. You Democrats are doing more polluting on this plant from the poison spewing our of your big mouths.
Steve-O, I will list what your Do-Nothing Dems have done:
1. Passed Obamacare, which Pelosi said you had to pass in order to see what was in it. What an idiot.
2. Dems got the people in Benghazi. Hillary said they are dead, what’s it matter now. Sure a lot of remorse from that loser.
3. Obama gave $150 billion to Iran, although he did get Bergdahl the deserter in the exchange. How many Americans were killed looking for him?
4. Obama started the dividing of our country.
5. Obama leaned over and told Putin’s associate he could get more done in his second term. Was that collusion?
6. Hillary and Obama sold 20 percent of our uranium to Russia and the money went into the Clinton Foundation. Wake up, Steve-O. These anti-Americans want to destroy our great country.
This is only a partial list of what your ship of fools has done.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg