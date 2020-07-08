There was no J in the English language until about 300 years after the death of The Greatest Man in The World, Jesus Christ. In fact it was that period when Britains first learned about Mr. Christ. Yet, it was well over a thousand years later when his story was translated to English, in the form now widely used by protestors, known as Protestants, in The King James Bible.
James Thurber told a fictitious story of a man, Jack Smurch, using that title. Smurch flew around the world non-stop from New York to New York in his single engine plane with only enough room for himself, a ring of baloney and a gallon of gin. When asked why, he replied, “For My Sweet Patooty.” The New York City ticker tape parade ended for him on the morning of the parade when someone pushed him out of the skyscraper window he was to wave from.
The Greatest Men in The World, it seems, have tragic endings. That is because not all agree if they deserve the title. Mussolini, initially thought by Italians as deserving of the title, was hung upside down and his throat slit. Supposedly loyal men tried to blow up Hitler, but the Greatest Man in their World, Hitler, committed suicide, wondering why the German people had let him do what he did, at least according to the movie, “Downfall,” a joint production of Germany and Austria.
Jesus still lasted though, because being a god, yet mingling as a god incarnate with his people, he never acted like an ass, some say. The some being those who wrote about him. He owned everything, even the stars above; whereas Jack Smurch owned a plane, and some gin and a ring of baloney, at least at the start of his greatness.
Today, the Pope is perhaps the Greatest Man in the World, who can know? His greatness is apparently generational, passed on from one white smoke signal to the next.
Will the Greatest Man in the World be unmasked in our time, again, who can know? Putin appears to be in the running; some say he allowed payment to the Taliban, to murder American troops. Is it baloney, or will his undermining of Jesus continue, as Christians struggle with hatred? Mussolini said, “Fascism is a religious concept.” Apparently Jesus’ teachings are being replaced by Fascist teachings, so he, Mussolini, may have been on to something. Antifa, or those against Fascism, are being branded as terrorists by lesser men. Hitler’s baloney was Fascism on steroids, and it was only the gift, The Marshall Plan, from a Christian America, that put Germany back on its feet after The Greatest Man in the World, of his time, tried to destroy that world.
As a Jew, and wanting eternity, I had to make a choice, Catholic or Protestant. That was easy, I believe in protesting, as Jesus did, to people showing hatred, when he said: Let he who is without sin among you, throw the first stone. That is why, to me, Jesus was and is, The Greatest Man in The World. Thank you, Mr. Christ, because as a god in the flesh, if you were here today, I believe you would wear a mask and say, Let he who is without mask among you...
But Hey Zeus, it’s all Greek to me!
JACK PAULDEN
Rimersburg