I’m writing this letter in response to Jeff Shaffer’s comments in last week’s Leader-Vindicator about Pennsylvania’s troubled dairy industry.
It was well written, but left out the most important facts why Pennsylvania’s dairies are no longer competitive in a so-called free market that Republican lawmakers have tried their best to put them in.
The chickens have finally come home to roost. Overproduction is the problem. Republicans wrote the last Farm Bill, and took out the five separate milk sheds created by Roosevelt in the Agriculture Stabilization Act of 1933. They combined the milk sheds, and made one national cost of production. This has placed Pennsylvania dairies at a comparative disadvantage.
The few dairymen who are left out who read this and who have voted for Republicans have helped write the story of their own demise.
If you are a Republican and you believe in the principled, positive and timeless conviction of the free markets, you should be pleased. The market will work, but you might not be a part of it in the near future. Pennsylvania can not be, and will not be, the lowest cost producer of dairy products.
So, how did we get to the point where the hardest working people in our country — the family dairy farmers — are going bankrupt? Badly written farm policy by Republicans!
They have taken the few of you who are left closer to the so-called free market. But they didn’t put any restrictions on productions. The mega-dairies in the Midwest, which are not family farms, now have comparative advantage.
JAMES SHILLING
New Bethlehem
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.