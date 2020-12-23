James Shilling, did you forget about your President Obama and his “Demon-crats” saying you had to say, “Happy Holidays” not Merry Christmas? This President and the Democratic Party stated they were openly against Christianity. Why did they oppose putting Kavanaugh and Barrett on the Supreme Court? Because they were Catholics and Pro-Life. Those two were believers in God and against killing babies. If you went to school and took a history class, no where were we taught that statues of anyone were racist and nothing we were taught was racist. Now, the “Demon-crats” want to take down statues of Christ. Your President Obama and his cronies started this division of whites and blacks.
By the way, if you watch CNN, MSNBC, NBC and ABC, how much time did they spend covering Joe and Hunter Biden? Two or three minutes. They hammered President Trump for four years and spent four years of our tax money trying to impeach Trump.
Now look at all the cheating and fraud in the election. Your news media hardly covered it. Your party illegally changed the rules for voting. Maybe, Jimbo, you should watch Fox News, Newsmax, Judge Jeannen, and read Judicial Watch and Faith and Freedom (Better ask Biden if you are allowed to read this one). Your Democrats sold us out to China. Joe, Hunter and all the other sleaze bags sold our country to socialists.
By the way, Jimbo, what I get from the government, I worked for, paid into Social Security. Did you? That is not socialism.
If the $900 billion stimulus is passed, none of that should be to rebuild cities where Dem governors and mayors let the looters, burners, thugs destroy cities, and wouldn’t let police do their job.
Maybe they should give the $900 billion to the Clarion County Commissioners. Just imagine what they could buy with that. Still no response from them.
God bless America and God bless President Trump.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg