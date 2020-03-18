I know a senior citizen who is living on a fixed retirement income in the Redbank Valley School District. Recent losses have caused her to have a mortgage when she thought she was past that. Her children and grandchildren are adults, and her great-grandchildren do not live in Redbank Valley.
When I asked her what she thought about the school tax referendum, she said, “I’m voting for it.” She told me she had already gone to the bank to have her mortgage adjusted to put more money in escrow to pay the taxes, so she won’t have a sudden large bill later. She pointed out that her grandchildren profited from the good schools we are accustomed to having. After graduating from Redbank, one of them went on to become a nurse-practitioner, and another has a doctorate in a field that allows him to assist architects with the geographical aspects of their work.
She commented on the fact that a large tax hike now might have been avoided if smaller raises had occurred annually in the past. Since they didn’t, we must now pay more or allow our schools to decline.
If you are paying property taxes, remember that a decline in the schools will probably soon result in a decrease in property values, fewer well-educated neighbors around you, and possibly a shrinking tax base because some people may move elsewhere to get better schools for their children and some people will plan to settle elsewhere instead of here. A shrinking tax base could result in higher taxes for the people who remain in the area.
If you are paying property taxes, voting “yes” on the school tax referendum on April 28 would be more likely to help you than to harm you. I plan to vote for the necessary tax hike.
HELEN TOY
New Bethlehem