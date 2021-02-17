”I promise!” How many times has your President Biden said that? This puppet can only say what the far left socialists tell him to say.
Did you know Biden signed an executive order stopping the Keystone Pipeline, killing thousands of good-paying jobs? Yet he is backing our enemy the Taliban in Afghanistan to build a pipeline. Will it be up to the “Green Deal” standards?
Who’s side is your president on? Can’t you voters see what’s going on? You people can brag to your kids and grandkids how you turned this country into a lawless country, run by a dictator, with no religion, no freedoms and you will be treated as though this is a third-world country. Also, you can say you are responsible for the men and women who died, lost limbs, etc. for keeping our country safe and free. Stop and ask the Lord if you did right.
After four years and two months of making total idiots of themselves and wasting millions of dollars on these do-nothing Democrats, let’s impeach the real one that is in thick with China. Biden and his whole family are owned by China, and soon he will have China controlling us. Pelosi and Schumer should be charged with treason. These two are a liability to our country.
Why didn’t Pelosi kick Swalwell out of office? I’m sure he leaked info to the Chinese agent he was sleeping with. During the second phony impeachment trial, he spoke of how scary it was, so he called his wife to say he loved her and told her to hug the kids. Really? Wasn’t he worried about his Chinese lover?
This Democratic Party is full of such liars, cheaters and corruption, and they even take the oath with their hands on the Bible. To them it’s just a joke or a ritual. No fear of the Lord.
Take Gov. Cuomo, a mass murderer. He covered up the number of people that died when he sent them to nursing homes with COVID. Shame on him.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg