I wanted to take a second and thank everyone for such a successful benefit. To my family, thank you so very much for all that you did. You are my Rock Stars and the reason I continue to fight. I am forever grateful for all of you. Kevin, Lucas and I love you all so very much!
To my extended family and great friends who volunteered to help, thank you! My family would not have been able to pull it off without each and everyone of you. You all are wonderful and my heart is overflowing with much love for all of you. To our friends, local businesses, community and surrounding communities, I thank you for all the donations, Chinese auction items, love and support. Your generosity is greatly appreciated.
I am still in awe at the response of our communities and am very proud to say that I live in our small town. We rally together when someone is in need, I am living proof of that! I also want to thank everyone who came out to show your support. Again, it was so overwhelming. I wanted to thank each and every one of you for coming but didn’t get to do that, so if I didn’t get to talk to you, I thank you from the bottom of my heart.
And last but not least, I want to thank our work families: Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation along with Affinity Health Services, Snyder Associated Companies and Dennis Stuart Construction. Your love and support is unbelievable. We are proud to be part of these companies. We can’t thank you enough. With that being said, I know I will fight this battle and win with all of you in my corner and God by my side every step of the way!
TRACIE BOWSER
Rimersburg