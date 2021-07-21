“It does not take a majority to prevail … but rather an irate, tireless minority, keen on setting brushfires of freedom in the minds of men.” — Samuel Adams.
I suppose that quote from Samuel Adams is more or less my theme for writing these Letters to the Editor. My sincerest hope is that my bits and pieces of ink on paper helps to ignite a fire within you. A burning fire which forces you to think. Not like I do, but much more importantly, for your very own self. So few people take the time to embrace their critical thinking skills while allowing themselves the simple joy of coming to a logical conclusion. For, if they did, we would not allow ourselves to be set upon by so many scoundrels who inhabit our political sphere of operations. We would not have an out of control national debt beyond anyone’s ability to fathom or comprehend. We would not have our inner city schools in a total state of chaos. And, we would not have large portions of our population incompatible with what it means to live free within a Constitutional Republic because they never learned the difference between true Americanism and the poison of Marxism (in any form).
Sam Adams got it right. He knew that one of his most profound appointments with destiny was to enlighten the masses. Sayings and truths sent out as elegantly written letters during the times in which he lived. Thank God for people like Samuel Adams and his fellow patriots who risked every fiber of their beings to force America towards a very certain outcome of liberty and freedom for all!
It has been said that America is “The Five Thousand Year Leap” for what it has done for individual freedom and liberty. Until America came along, virtually all souls on earth were either owned or beholden to someone who was “above” them by either social construct or by outright tyranny. Another “great philosophical leader” of our time, the rocking rebel, Tom Petty, coined a timeless truth, written as a lyric, “You don’t have to live like a refugee!” Sung within the blaring stereophonic sound of a freedom demanding to be heard, even if it was coming at us from such a heart-pounding rock-n-roll classic. Truth can be found in the oddest of places!
Whether our truths are from Samuel Adams, Tom Petty — or from my very own personal favorite, the Bible — they can’t be denied once obtained and implanted deep within our souls. Once you have an epiphany of a certain truth, it will be forever hard to leave it go, for it will demand your attention when someone is trying to lead you astray with an agenda that doesn’t conform to what you know as being a perfectly formed timeless reality.
We need our nation to be led by righteous souls. Not by those who would treat us all like refugees. We must have people who are firmly grounded in Americanism, yearning to create a better tomorrow for every single one of us. It is vital. It is important. It is the basis of the American Way. America breeds the strangest of heroes, like Samuel Adams who fought so tenaciously for freedom, much like Tom Petty who blasted a perfect truth into the stratosphere one wild concert at a time.
ALLEN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township