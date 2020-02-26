Here we go again! Already the do-nothing “Demon-crats” and the media are talking impeachment again on President Trump.
According to the press, the Russians are helping Bernie Sanders. Are the Dems going to start impeaching proceedings on Sanders too? What about Brennan voting for a communist? Is this cause for impeachment? Sorry, I forgot they are Dems and socialists, and are above the law.
Have you ever seen such blooming idiots as these far Left “Demon-crats?” They sure show off their logo — jackasses.
Here are a few nicknames I found in Freedom Watch’s newsletters: “Disgraced and Disgruntled” Bob Mueller; Rod “Benedict Arnold” Rosenstein; “Looney Tunes” Maxine Waters; “The Wicked Witch of the West” Nancy Pelosi; “Fat Jerry” Nadler; “Pencil Neck” Adam Schiff.
Also, “The Guardian” newsletter states there is a criminal investigation of the Clinton-Obama deep state coup. Those being investigated include Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Brennan, Loretta Lynch, Peter Strzok, Comey and Clapper.
I can’t wait until President Trump gets re-elected for four more years. I’ll bet there will be a mass exodus leaving the USA to go to a socialist or communist country. I hope Robert De Niro and all his cronies leave, and all the President Trump-haters, and all the ones that want socialism, and all the ones that want to destroy our great country.
Think about your kids and grandkids before you vote for Democrats and socialism.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg