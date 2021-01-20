All of the hoopla invested in Inauguration Day is smoke and mirrors by the left to demonize Trump and the many millions who follow him. Where was the 22,000 National Guard and razor fence in all of the cities that burned after George Floyd was killed, and is still going on in select cities that are in Democratic control?
The people who were at the Trump rally at the White House were a compilation of Americans who appreciate this country and our sacred U.S. Constitution, Bill of Rights, and Rule of Law. They were not in attendance to whine about their gender, skin color or social status, they were there to support the best President we have had in modern history who actually put “America First.” The crowd was made up of all political affiliations, races, ages, veterans, law enforcement, blue collar workers, and they were all people who know that their vote did not count in the November election. Yes, they were infiltrated by Antifa and BLM before arriving at the Capitol Building!
Many people believe our country died on Jan. 7 when the spineless Congress was remiss in its duties when the election was certified, as well as state legislatures, and the SCOTUS. The next four years will probably not go well for this nation, and that would not be necessary had we “paused” and corrected this wrong before we proceeded into the future. My generation has entered its eighth decade, and we have invested much capital into our nation, communities, our lives and families. Certainly we don’t want the American experiment squandered by egocentric Socialist Democrats and self appointed arbiters of our thoughts who suppress vital information and our First Amendment.
“Those who own the country ought to govern it.” — John Jay
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora