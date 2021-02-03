Inauguration Day was a most regrettable, despairing and sad day for me with the departure of President Trump and the arrival of President Biden. I remained it Treason Day as a result of stolen votes, and the liberal Democrats got away with it.
My peaceful protest is the wearing of my patriot pin decorated, red “Make American Great Again,” that has paved the way for meeting many Trump supporters who comment, “I love your cap,” earning my quip, “And I love you for loving my cap.”
I encourage all patriot conservatives and Trump supporters to write and stand strong in your support of conservatism and the politically ousted and vote-robbed Trump family. It’s a critical time for our nation and a great time to experience the power of prayer.
The deprogramming of brainwashed, liberal RINOs and DONKEY Democrats should be enhanced with the quick to sign dumb and detrimental executive orders. It’s wake-up time for our Republic’s democracy, Constitution and freedoms obviously succumbing to socialism and Marxism. If you want the truth, jump on the NewsMax and Fox News Mark Levin truth wagons and shun the deceitful, Marxist-like fake news media.
Best wishes to the Trump family.
DICK “SMOKEY” STOVER
West Newton, formerly of New Bethlehem