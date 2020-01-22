Three cheers for President Trump, our Commander in Chief, and our military for the successful planning and execution of the drone strike in Iraq that took out Iran’s top general and terrorist Soleimani.
Naturally, the subversive liberals in Congress could only find fault to add to their anti-Trump rhetoric. They seem oblivious to the 600 American military deaths and all those wearing prosthetic legs and arms that the villainous Soleimani caused.
With the cadre of radical hate America, hate the President congressional representatives we’re saddled with, I’ll venture the guess that Soleimani would still be alive had Congress been briefed beforehand. Three more cheers for our Commander in Chief for prudently not consulting Congress.
It seems evident that the radical liberal leftists can’t or don’t want to see the forest for the trees. Was Benghazi not a lesson learned? I staunchly believe liberals would do themselves well in the months ahead in this election year to sell the Fake News they’ve been buying and safely invest in the objective news of Fox News brokers Dobbs, Levine, Hannity, Ingraham, Waters and others that could bring liberal Democrats to the threshold of becoming born-again conservative Democrats to restore rather than hinder congressional unity. Think smart, vote smart.
DICK ‘SMOKEY’ STOVER
West Newton (Formerly of NB)