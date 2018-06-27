Independence Day — Fourth of July — July Fourth.
Our most celebrated national holiday has many names but each name has the same meaning — we will be celebrating America’s freedom — the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. That Declaration proclaimed to the world the 13 colonies of the United States separated from Great Britain and became a new nation.
There is debate as to whether the Declaration was signed on the 2nd or 4th of July, however, from the beginning, we Americans have celebrated our independence on the 4th.
As a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Auxiliary, I want to personally thank all members of the Armed Forces of the United States of America for their contributions to protecting our freedoms and keeping our nation safe. Our country is free because of them. Also, I want to acknowledge the families of our deployed service members for their strength and their sacrifice.
Across this great nation, VFW Auxiliary members have dedicated themselves to meeting the needs of our veterans, military and their families both here and overseas. We are firmly grounded in patriotism and committed to America.
On Independence Day, the day of picnics, parades and fireworks, I invite you to take a moment and pause in honor of those who have fought and those who continue to fight for our freedom. We are a land of the free because of the brave.
God Bless America!
VALERIE DeCORTE
Americanism Chairman
Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States
Auxiliary 2145 Clarion
