Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the office of the director of National Intelligence seeking records of communication between former director James Clapper, former CIA director John Brennan and CNN (Brennan is now an analyst for CNN), for leaking information to the media (the Dossier).
Clapper admitted he leaked the info about the Dossier to the media. He and Brennan pushed all the lies on President Trump. Now I hope they are running scared as all this hate for our president may backfire on them.
Wouldn’t it be great if these two and all the other lying crooks in the Democratic Party get jail time? If they do, let’s celebrate that day as a national holiday. Just think how much tax money has been wasted on these blood-sucking, do--nothing Dems in the last two-and-a-half years.
And why does Brennan still have security clearance to the White House? He shouldn’t have clearance to be in our country.
Judicial Watch found that an Obama-appointed judge in South Florida (Beth Bloom) claimed that an illegal alien committed no crime by using fake documents to obtain a drivers license. Another illegal arrested with the other illegal is using Judge Bloom’s decision to get his charges dropped. Oh, to be a Democrat.
Also, George Soros donated $408,000 to a political action committee that supports State Attorney Kim Fox who dropped felony charges against Smollett. Much of Soros’ money comes from the taxpayers’ money. He supports countries that attack pro-American groups and policies. Some countries he finances are Albania, Guatemala, Colombia, Romania and Macedonia. The money usually flows through the State Department and the U.S. agency for international development. Why is our government giving our money to this low-life that hates our country?
Don’t let these Far Left scumbags get control of our country. If they do, may God have mercy on us all.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg