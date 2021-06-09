We better soon sink this ship of fools. Look at how much damage Biden has done in 100-plus days. Everything that comes out of his mouth is a lie.
When Biden was vice president and Obama was president, neither one of these two liars did one thing to help the Black people. These two are the biggest racists in our country. President Trump did more for Hispanics and Blacks than any one person. Biden is trying to buy them off to get their vote, and then if he wins, goodbye Blacks. Just look at BLM and how the woman in charge of BLM stole the money out of BLM funds and bought three homes and who knows what else. A Black man saw the corruption and then dropped out. George Soros backed BLM and other radical groups. This scumbag hates our country. These people supporting BLM are being used to riot, burn and loot.
No matter what these racists say, there are equal opportunities out there for all Americans no matter the color of your skin. Look at sports, politicians, reporters, etc. The first Black president, Obama, started dividing our citizens and country.
Has anyone seen Harris? In the Presidential debate she wound up with a 2 percent score and she still made vice president. See what cheating got you? President Biden and Vice President Harris.
Well, under Biden, someone, maybe Russia, hacked the Colonial Gas Line, now the largest meat producer. Gasoline prices are going up, inflation is growing and what is Biden doing to fix it? Nothing. He is for America last, China and Russia first. He gave Russia the OK to finish their pipeline. President Trump had the USA self-efficient for gas and oil. China is the biggest polluter in the world but Biden can’t say anything about the Chinese who made the whole Biden family rich.
How about that closed border? More people coming across because Biden invited them. More votes for “Demon-crats.” No matter the damage done to our country and drug cartels coming in.
Did you hear AOC blamed President Trump for the condition her grandmother’s apartment is in? Do these cheating Dems ever take the blame for what crooked things they do? They want to defund the police so we will have a lawless country run by thugs, drug cartels, etc. They want to take our guns, but their body guards will still have them. That’s like putting a fox to watch the chicken coop.
Support law enforcement!
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg