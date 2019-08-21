First of all, I would like to thank the overwhelming support we have had from our wonderful church family at the Oakland Church of God. They remained ever faithful with their food and monetary donations, their prayers and their willing hands on packing day.
Second, I would like to thank our amazing community. Because of you, we were able to begin donating bags every week instead of every other, plus supporting Head Start.
Many thanks to the following: United Way, Smuckers, Janney Montgomery Scott Financial, District Judge Jeffery Miller, First Church of God, Dr. Justin Moore, Peggy Shoemaker, Janet Swartfager, Janice Young, Norma Troup, Sandy and Rich Schrecengost, Jared and Val Skinner, Carolyn Vittore Dee and anonymous donors. A special thank you goes out to St. Charles Catholic Church for their many donations of food through the year and Jena Meeks for packing it up and delivering it to us.
Once again, we will be packing bags this year. We have heard some wonderful stories about how this has been a blessing in children’s lives here in our Redbank Valley School District. Food items that children themselves can prepare are what we are looking for.
If you would like to support this ministry these are the nonperishable, individually packaged food items needed: microwavable macaroni and cheese cups; microwavable ravioli, spaghetti, etc. cups; fruit cups, applesauce cups, pudding cups; applesauce tubes; individual packages of chips, crackers and cookies; small boxes of raisins; granola bars, cereal bars and Pop Tarts; microwavable popcorn; and small full-size boxes of cereal.
Please be mindful of the expiration date and that boiling water is not needed.
They can be dropped off at the Oakland Church of God in Distant, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. or contact me, Linda McHenry, at (814) 275-2347 for pick up. Monetary donations can be made out to OCOG Blessing Bags and sent to the Oakland Church of God, Box 40, Distant, PA 16223.
As always we covet your prayers as we continue this vital ministry. Many thanks again!
LINDA McHENRY
On Behalf Of
The Committee