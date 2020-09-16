First of all, I would like to thank the overwhelming support we have had from our wonderful church family at the Oakland Church of God. They remained ever faithful with their food and monetary donations, their prayers and their willing hands on packing day.
Second, I would like to thank our amazing community. Because of you, we were able to donate bags every week, plus supporting Head Start. Many thanks to the following: United Way, Smuckers, Char-Val Candies, Janney Montgomery Scott Financial, District Magistrate Jeffery Miller, Dr. Justin Moore, William Seigel, Janet Swartfager, Janice Vittori Young, Karen Burdette, Gale Donini, Sandy and Rich Schrecengost, and anonymous donors. A special thank you goes out to St. Charles Catholic Church for their many donations of food through the year and Jena Meeks for packing it up and delivering it to us.
When school stopped in March, we continued to pack bags. In fact, the Lord just kept blessing as we filled and delivered another 300 bags through April, until we were unable to get food supplies.
Once again, we will be packing bags this year. With the pandemic we have been experiencing, it is unknown how many children will be affected, so I am thinking much more help will be needed. Food items that children themselves can prepare are what we are looking for. If you would like to support this ministry, these are the food items needed: (nonperishable, individually packaged) microwavable macaroni and cheese cups; microwavable ravioli or spaghetti cups; fruit cups; applesauce cups; pudding cups; individual packages of chips, crackers and cookies; small boxes of raisins; granola bars, cereal bars and Pop Tarts; and small full-size boxes of cereal.
Please be mindful that the expiration date has not expired, no cans because of weight, and that the product does not need boiling water.
They can be dropped off at the Oakland Church of God in Distant, Monday through Friday, 8:30 to 3:30 p.m., or contact me, Linda McHenry, at (814) 275-2347 for pick up. Monetary donations can be made out to OCOG Blessing Bags and sent to the Oakland Church of God, Box 40, Distant, PA 16223.
As always, we covet your prayers as we continue this vital ministry. Many thanks again!
LINDA McHENRY
And The Blessing
Bag Committee