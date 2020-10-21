Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the Jefferson County History Center’s goals have been to ensure the safety of our board, staff, volunteers and now our visitors since we have recently been able to safely reopen.
With the forfeit of income from our cancelled events, lost museum admissions and gift shop sales from March 6 to Sept. 8, surviving this shut-down has been daunting. As you may have noted from recent news releases, we were fortunate in receiving a Cultural & Museum COVID grant for lost revenue which partially covers our loss for the first half of this year.
The JCHS Board of Directors and staff have reacted to meet our current needs by being skillful and strategic, instituting intense expense management and making some difficult decisions.
This year, however, we must rely all the more on our Annual Giving Campaign to be able to continue the JCHS mission of preserving, and making available our award winning exhibits and events that bridge the distant and recent past to the present in so many ways.
Now more than ever, we need the community’s help. A tax-deductible gift to our 2020 Annual Giving is the easiest and most helpful way you can help support the Museum. Your unrestricted gift in any amount will provide day-to-day operational support and enhance our development of new exhibits and programming.
Please consider sending your annual donation either by check, or online by credit card or PayPal at jchconline.org.
KEN BURKETT
Jefferson County
History Center