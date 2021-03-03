Joe Biden made an enormous miscalculation when he decided to deviate from the very successful policies of Donald Trump. The clue for Slow Joe should have been when 200 people attended his rallies, and 30,000-plus came to Trump rallies. If it’s not broken, don’t fix it! Biden would now be an American hero instead of a bumbling idiot, then his statements about being “America’s President” would have had a ring of truth to it. As we know, Democrats are the party of “Big Government,” and they need millions of victims to retain power.
Systemic racism, white privilege, racial justice, social justice, hate crimes — all buzz words to play the race card and beat the white population (60.1 percent, 2020 census) into silence and submission so the government can “pick the pockets” of whites in the name of “racial and social justice.” I beg to differ with the claim that a high volume of racism exists. Quota systems and affirmative action have been in effect for over a half century; both have flaws, but have shown to be an equitable compromise.
The door to success in America has been opened wide to anyone who “works” to succeed regardless of color or gender. The left is obsessed with identity politics, and they believe a standard in “equity” must be set, that standard requires “reparations” for all people of color. The idea of reparations is ridiculous, but it is being thrown out there to create more division in America. Divide and conquer! Black Lives Matter has raised $10.6 billion (source Moguldom Nation) in 2020, they should divvy that up, and stop destroying our cities.
The left is accusing whites of being responsible for deaths at the Capitol building. The New York Times report that Officer Brian Sicknick was beaten to death with a fire extinguisher was patently false, along with the report that four others were “killed” during the mayhem on Jan. 6. The four others died of non-related medical emergencies. There was one shot fired on the Capitol grounds, that was a shot from the weapon of an unnamed Capitol Police Officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed 35-year-old Caucasian woman who honorably served 14 years in the U.S. Air Force, and an avid Trump supporter. Imagine if the person shot and killed was Black; BLM and Antifa would likely have conducted “peaceful protests” for a week or two while they burned D.C. to the ground.
Merrick Garland has promised to make the investigation of the Jan. 6 protest his “top priority” if he successfully fills the position of AG. The eight foot high fence with razor wire around the Capitol grounds serves several purposes. The five battalions of National Guard on site is for optics, and a smokescreen to keep the people in fear. The left needs proof that 75 million Trump supporters are radical white supremacists, when in fact, they are a very diverse group of patriotic Americans. Secondarily, the Socialist Democrats know they are extremely “out of step” with the vast majority of America, and the wall gives them a sense of security in the event the Democrats go too far.
Racism is the gift that just keeps on giving as a perpetual fundraising tool for Socialist Democrats. They know mega-corporations do the “feel good” thing by donating to causes that claim they are fighting oppression. Democrats saw that minorities were vanishing from their voting base, so the social/racial justice warriors went into hyperdrive for the last election. Democrats routinely deny minorities school choice or “charter schools,” therefore their achievement level is low. Trump was working to give inner-city children a “hand up” so they could choose their own destiny. This however did not bode well with teacher unions who own Democratic politicians.
The Biden administration is declaring “gun violence” a major health problem, and pushing for draconian gun laws. The undeniable truth is that gun violence is a “behavioral” problem. Ninety percent of the violent crimes are black on black and/or gang related, and this could be easily halted if “stop and frisk” measures were reintroduced to high crime neighborhoods. However, it is not the inner city crime that is worrisome to the Democrats, it is the honest gun owning population that owns hundreds of millions of registered, legal firearms that is problematic. Career politicians have forgotten that they work for “We The People,” and it is our right and duty to make that perfectly clear when they transcend beyond their jurisdiction. That little thing called the U.S. Constitution continues to get in their way!
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora