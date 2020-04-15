Judicial Watch filed lawsuits on the Biden-Burisma scandal, and whistleblower contracts on Ukraine. CIA employee Eric Ciaramella is widely reported as the person who filed the whistleblower complaint that triggered the impeachment proceedings against President Trump. These lawsuits could confirm President Trump had every right to be concerned about Ukraine and Biden corruption, and that the impeachment against him was a shameful attempt to cover up these scandals.
Judicial Watch found assistant U.S. attorneys attended a Clinton campaign event. Investigation is still ongoing to see if the emails obtained by JW show more evidence of potential political bias in the Justice Department.
Also, Judicial Watch uncovered dirty voting rolls in Iowa. The U.S. Census Bureau’s five-year American Community Survey, released in 2019, shows 378 Iowa counties have more voter registrations than citizens living there. These 378 counties combined had about 1.5 million registrations over the 100 percent registration mark. In Iowa there are at least 18,238 extra names on the voting rolls in eight counties. Why did Iowa have so much trouble getting the winner’s name announced? Is there a little fraud going on? I wonder why the “Demon-crats” want write-in votes only. What Dem in office has the ability and brains to count them?
The Dems are still fighting over the stimulus bill because the Senate won’t allow Pelosi and other Dems to add perks that have nothing to do with helping our citizens get through this pandemic. Shame on these “Demon-crats” that have no feelings or sympathy for the sick and what they are going through. May God have mercy on us for what some people are doing, and mercy on these that are doing nothing to stop these “Demon-crats.”
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg