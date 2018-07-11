Liberals probably watch CBS, CNN, ABC and all the other fake new channels.
How about doing a quick check and find out where former President Barak Obama got the money to get Bowe Bergdahl, a deserter, released from Taliban captivity and gave them back their terrorists. Also, check on the uranium deal.
Liberals should be real proud of the Democrats in Washington. They stand for absolutely nothing when they say MS13 is better than President Donald Trump. They are totally insane, ignorant and are not fit to be in D.C. They are a total disgrace to the USA. Liberals are tearing our country apart.
All the men and women killed at Pearl Harbor, Japan, Germany, the Korean Peninsula and Vietnam, according to Obama, were the USA’s fault. He went to other countries, apologized for what our country had done. Really good job, Obama.
He was prepared by a radical in Chicago on what to do as president.
Talk about collusion. Remember him leaning over to then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and saying he will be able to do more in his next term?
Today everything is racist. Now my question is: What happened to the Native Americans? They seemed to get the worst end of racism. They were shot, buffalo were killed to starve them, and then they were rounded up and put on reservations.
Remember the Cornplanter tribe? They took them to a reservation in New York and built the Kinzua Dam on their land. Who got the worst deal?
By the way, I’m a gun owner, a conservative, a Trump fan and proud of it.
Remember what we do and believe in. We must answer to God.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg
Mr. Shick - Your assumptions are false. Liberals for the most part, don't watch much network news since Fox came into existence in the mid-90s and truly did create "fake news". Most of us watch C-Span, read online postings from The Hill, Reuters, BBC, etc and have routine communication with our representatives in DC. Imagine how disgusting it is day after day to get emails from our hardworking senators and congressmen in DC contradicting what the con artist in the White House is spewing. Since January 2017, Trump has told over 3,000 lies and the republican base eats them up.
I see you are upset with everything the brilliant Pres Obama did but this is 2018. He's not president any longer but if you listen to conservatives, you would think he and Secretary of State Clinton were still in charge. Every day the con artist in the White House Tweets his hatred of the brilliant black man and accomplished, successful white woman who are both admired across the globe. I’m surprised you didn’t complain about how much golf Pres Obama played but you cannot. The con artist has already played 123 rounds of golf costing the US taxpayer millions.
I'm glad that you are proud to have voted for the worst president in our history. Now that he has passed the most massive tax scam in American history which will add one trillion to the debt over 10 years, has allowed the locking up of babies in cages losing track of more than 1,500 children, and nominating another white male to the SCOTUS who says that "a president should not be indicted", I certainly hope this makes your life better. But instead your thoughtless vote is costing Americans real hardship. Do you think he’s going to bring coal jobs back to the area? What about the tariffs on aluminum and steel which will further cripple PA’s workforce? From Maine lobstermen to Iowa soybean farmers, these folks cannot afford to keep their businesses going due to these tariffs directly related to Trump's trade war. This will throw millions out of work and onto welfare. Trade wars lead to military conflicts. Are you prepared to finance yet another republican war?
Yes, today everything is about racism ever since Pres Obama was elected and Mitch McConnell vowed to block everything he tried to do. Black are being shot in the streets, beaten to death with bricks and are even being lynched. We have a con artist in the White House who entertains white nationalists and holds KKK style rallies. What about all of this makes America great? Just today, the con artist is overseas making America look ridiculous and spouting dangerous rhetoric. The hatred spewed by this man is dangerous and not at all what America stands for. I’m glad to hear that you support this and are proud of your vote. The downfall of our great nation lays at your feet.
We could be almost two years into a compassionate, smart, progressive administration but here we are watching a person who has spent his life lying, cheating and stealing from others just to pad his wallet continue to fail hard working Americans. Robert Mueller is hiring dozens of prosecutors and by the time 2020 rolls around, the con artist will be gone along with many in his corrupt party. I hope America has the tenacity to survive all of this corruption.
