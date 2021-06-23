The Friends of the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library have been hosting a 5K Run for several years, and due to the pandemic with various restrictions, the Friends decided to host the 5K Run virtually this year.
The proceeds from the 5K Run go to benefit the children’s programming for Summer Reading and for all other activities planned for the local children throughout the school year. Our sponsors have been faithful once again to support this worthy project. Our Friends Group would like to thank each sponsor for their donation to help provide quality programs at the Eccles Lesher Memorial Library for children.
The 2021 sponsor for Gold Level giving is VFW Post 7132.
The Silver Level list of sponsors are: Bliss Reclamation, Clarion County Community Bank, Haws Ricker Insurance, Chris Cicciarelli Plumbing and Heating, Harriger Auto Body Inc, Eric Cicciarelli, CBF Contracting Inc., Heeter & Associates P.C. and East Brady Uni-Mart.
The Bronze sponsor list includes: Doug Adams Construction, Cook Forest Top Hill Cabins, Chicora Dental Care LLC, Ray H. Scott, Bauer Funeral Group Inc., Gibbs Greenhouse, Barbara E. Stahlman, Lawrence Moss, Craig’s Barber Shop, B&D Repair, Horvath Auto Body, Classiques Hair Design, M&M Pizza, Jill Johns, Tom’s Riverside, MV Property Care, Northwest Bank, an anonymous donor and Myers Tire & Service.
The Friends of the Eccles Lesher Memorial Library, located in Rimersburg, are truly grateful for the local support of our hometown library. Check out the library’s website (eccles-lesher.org) to see all the different kinds of programming that our Children’s Director Kelly Minich plans for the children during Summer Reading.
The Friends Group meets the second Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. in the Library Social Room and volunteers are welcome to join us.
JOANNE HOSEY
Secretary
SANDY TRAISTER
Treasurer
SUSAN SCOTT
Vice President
DEBBIE CLARK
President