”I’d rather live free for one day than survive as a slave for a thousand years.” Not sure who said that first, but they dove deep into the very heart of what it means to be a human being. It also appears that they saw well into the future for what it would mean to be a true American living under the original intent of the Founding Fathers: Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.
In this day and age, the two words freedom and liberty have been intermingled and used as equivalents so routinely that few, if any, remember their original meaning. From what I’ve gleaned, freedom means being free to think as you wish to think; none telling you that you must think “this” and say “that.” Such a basic concept, and once again, a definitive human characteristic of what it means to embrace one of life’s simplest pleasures; freedom to form one’s own opinion and then voice it to whom you wish. Art, books, quiet interactions with friends and neighbors, even an occasional Letter to the Editor, all fall within the confines of Freedom of Expression. It is one of God’s gifts to mankind, if we only but choose to grasp it.
Liberty, on the other hand, has a completely different meaning. Although, it is truly of equal import and fits “hand-in-glove” with it’s God-given twin, freedom. Liberty, as per original usage, is the ability to travel, work and recreate as freely as one so desires. Liberty allows you to enjoy the company of both friends and strangers. It allows the joy of finding places previously undiscovered. It allows one to search out the many, or to find complete solitude along a distant shore. A place where footprints are few and the only noises permeating the atmosphere are from the wind and waves, the gulls and the wildlife frolicking in the ocean mists of time. Liberty truly means having the divine gift, from a loving God, to enjoy the bounty of the earth without permission from anyone in doing so.
Both freedom and liberty have limits; but those few exceptions can all be summed up in the Golden Rule — Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. By performing this singular task, life can and will be grand! And, freedom coupled with liberty allows each of us our dignity and the ability to righteously enjoy our own version of the Founders’ other original intent: the pursuit of happiness.
Anyone or any group that consistently takes without giving and demands that our individual freedoms and liberties are theirs to destroy as they threaten, all they are petty tyrants screaming into the void with nothing but sorrows. Yes there are those who can’t wait to take both freedom and liberty from us, but they must be thwarted in their attempts and thrust far away from all free societies.
We are more than able to cast our lot where we shall think as we choose and love as we so desire. And for us brave souls — who refuse to conform and bow down — we should simply laugh with brave confidence and point out that their tyrannical demands are not worthy of even one previous moment of our time, or that they carry any type of authority over us.
ALLEN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township