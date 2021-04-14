Looking over The Leader-Vindicator this past week, it was full of information that is directly affected by the American Recovery Act, except for the full page of three articles about tolling Interstate 80.
Two articles about Redbank schools and Armstrong County using COVID recovery funds are front page news and on A-3. The American Recovery Act, that passed with only Democratic votes gave American schools the largest ever one-time federal investment to help children in grades K-12 with $123 billion.
And in this year without hugs, our future after COVID and the related editorial page cartoon have been helped by the American Recovery Act. Funds for hospitals and rural health care providers with billions of dollars are at work in additional resources for vaccines, testing, PPE, contact tracing and workforce development to fight COVID. There is support for families and small businesses, and support for housing, healthcare and food for Americans. On the last page of the first section, was a large brush fire due to the dry spring earlier in the year with dramatic photos. Climate crisis is real and is addressed with $30.5 billion for Public Transportation, for front line workers and economically disadvantaged communities. Things are happening to help us now — $1,400 is in most bank accounts. Child poverty will be cut in half due to tax credits for families with children. It’s for our kids, local kids.
But page A-7’s three articles about tolling I-80 will receive no help from the Republican Party, just as they supported exactly zero of the American Rescue Plan. Nada. Zilch. They don’t care, and in spite of the full page of articles, the Greedy Old Propagandist politicians will not support the infrastructure bill titled the American Jobs Bill either. It would provide $115 billion to repair bridges, $110 billion to expand high speed broadband, $100 billion to upgrade and build new schools, and $100 billion to expand and upgrade our power grid. And after watching Texas with their unregulated (due to GOP policies), painfully unprepared energy grid, that money is obviously desperately needed to prevent Putin (who can do it today) from attacking our national energy grid. The American Jobs Bill advances the USA economy specifically to compete with China. But not one Republican in the Senate will vote for it and a few Senate Democrats so far are balking, too.
If we don’t shame our public servants into doing the right thing and eliminating that 60-vote rule called the filibuster, as Senator Casey has said he is willing to do, we get no Jobs Bill, no Infrastructure Bill. It will die in the Senate. Americans deserve better.
It’s obvious from reading our hometown newspaper that local people care about and benefit from government actually working for us. Call or email Senator Toomey now.
CHRISTINE M. ADAMS
Mayport