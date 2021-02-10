Police Officer Brian Sicknick, age 42, was laid to rest after his ashes lay in honor in the same United States Capitol where he was beaten to death trying to defend against Trump’s terrorists.
About 140 Capitol police officers and 56 Metro police officers were injured in the siege on our People’s House in the domestic terrorist attack on Jan. 6 to attempt to stop certification of President Biden’s win by 81,283,098 votes and the same Electoral College numbers that Trump won by in 2016.
Two police officers took their own lives after the seditious attack. One police officer lost three fingers, one may lose an eye, there were numerous head injuries, two cracked ribs and two smashed spinal discs. They were pushed down stairs, trampled and punched. One officer was stabbed with a metal fence stake. One officer was beaten with a Blue Lives Matter flag as rioters attempted to take his gun. Thirty-eight police officers tested positive for COVID in the days after defending our lawmakers and Vice President Pence from the violent mob. A hanging noose and gallows was built outside the Capitol as insurrectionists chanted, “Hang Mike Pence.”
Terrorists brought weapons and plastic handcuffs to stop our duly elected officials from doing their jobs, to prevent certification of the results of the election; to prevent the truth.
Trump’s speech began at noon. By 12:53 p.m., rioters first overwhelmed police. Propaganda works. But at 8 p.m., Congress came back to do their jobs.
Our local representatives, Congressmen Thompson and Kelly, after hiding from those same attackers and knowing what they had done, stood with Trump’s terrorists, stood for the lies, stood up to remove our Pennsylvania votes. I have asked them to resign.
Senate Leader McConnell called the terrorist attack a “Failed Insurrection.” For once I agree with him.
CHRISTINE ADAMS
Mayport