We are looking to fill vacant positions for Cub Scout Pack 403. We recently lost our Cub Master as he has stepped down for personal matters and one of our Weblos leaders has stepped down for the same reason.
I am also in need of female leaders as we have become a family scouting organization and are accepting female scouts.
Interested leaders would need to complete the youth protection training provided online through the Boy Scouts of America and submit clearances.
Cub Scouts meet every Monday night at 6:30 p.m. at the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church.
Interested applicants can contact Susan Hescheke, Committee Chairperson, via email at mccauslin3@gmail.com or by calling (814) 229-3304.
SUSAN HESCHEKE
Cub Scout Pack 403
of New Bethlehem