We just wanted to write this letter so that everyone knows how lucky we are to live where we do. Along with the devastation from Friday night’s flooding came a drove of good samaritans who came from all around to help their neighbors in need. All weekend long, we saw first-hand how complete strangers were reaching out a helping hand to those less fortunate. We just have to stop and wonder whether that would happen if we lived anywhere else? We’d like to think that it would, but seriously, would it?
Although S&T Bank had minimal damage, especially compared to the businesses beside us, we had concerned friends, neighbors and customers check on us. Just out of the goodness of their hearts, they stopped in and called, just to check.
We would like to send a very special thank you to state Rep. Donna Oberlander and the Clarion County Commissioners’ office for making it a point to stop on Saturday. All of the fire companies, ambulance company, heavy equipment operators, church groups, and each and every one of you who helped in any way. There are so many that there’s no way to list them all, but thank you. You are the people who make us proud to call this sleepy little valley home. When we work together like this, there isn’t anything that we can’t do.
MARY BENTON
S&T Bank
New Bethlehem