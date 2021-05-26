Nancy Pelosi is the most evil, hypocritical anti-American in our Congress, bar none. She fined a Republican House member $2,500 for not wearing a mask, yet she was filmed in a crowd of House members talking, and none of them were wearing masks. She and the morons standing in a group without masks should have been fined.
The law seems to be for Republicans, and not for Pelosi and liberals. Remember when Pelosi got caught going into a hair salon that was closed for COVID, and not wearing a mask? Wake up people. These far left socialists — Pelosi, Schumer, Waters, Schiff, Obama, Biden, Nadler, Swalwell, Harris and the other “Demon-crats” — are all out to destroy the USA.
Everyone who voted for Biden and Harris better catch on to what they are doing to our nation and so something before it’s too late to save this country for our kids and grandkids. Put your faith in the Lord, or would you rather answer to the Lord on Judgement Day?
Has anyone seen Harris, the Border Queen? She has yet to make a trip to the border. Also, now the Biden good-for-nothings are flying the illegals into Tennessee and other states. What a shock it would be to wake up some morning and see a bunch of illegals standing on your property. I think the governors of these states should decide if they want these people or not.
It’s time Biden and his loonies take care of America first, not illegals, drug cartels, etc., and stop wasting our money. If you would rather help illegals, then you and your squad should move to their countries.
I was harassed by the judge of elections while passing out cards for write-in votes. We used two chairs out of the school building. She said they were responsible for them, and told us we couldn’t set up where we were. We did not block the entrance. And she said to tell the people we gave the card to, not to show them inside. Really? Who made these rules? Did she tell the guy running for sheriff about his card?
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg