Sometimes the obvious is overlooked and lost in the excitement of that exact moment in time. During my walk upon this earth, I’ve had many of those moments. This last fall, while COVID-19 raged and the earth stood still with baited breath, I decided to get a flagpole for my yard. The previous one lasted about 10 years prior to it being snapped at its base by heavy storm winds. It took 15 years to replace. It appears that at times I choose to be on a relaxed schedule!
Anyway, upon doing a bit of internet research, I chose Old Glory Flag Poles. Owned and operated by a veteran. Located in the Midwest and obviously an all-American company selling the ultimate American product. I mean, really, what can be more American than Old Glory!
I hoped to have an American flag flying high upon the hilltop, fluttering in the wind proclaiming freedom for the captives of a nation, which had gone far astray. A society needs and deeply desires such symbols, especially since the election was turning all things into a mess of disenfranchisement and dreams deferred. From mandatory lockdowns to failed enterprise, the government (as a whole) was showing exactly how inept it was, how draconian it had become and how it willingly acted like a living organism and consumed all that came within its grasp.
So my all-American flagpole kit arrived in the mail. With great joy and some much needed help from my son, we got the pole up and the glorious American flag unfurled. It proclaimed freedom on a cool fall breeze. Being a sight to behold, making our hearts sing!
Always being a trendsetter, my brother saw it while driving past and decided he greatly desired one also. He loved the fact that it was an all-American, veteran-owned company. And that red, white and blue Americans manufactured it in the USA. Not in China, where so many of our ongoing national problems had emanated from.
A few weeks later, he got his flagpole kit in the mail. Unlike me — who never even looked at the outside of the box, having been overwhelmed with the job of the moment — he actually stared at the packaging with much chagrin. Which, in not-too-subtle labeling proclaimed in very bold type that our “all-American flagpole kits” that we’d both purchased had obviously been made in China!
In a way, I fear that this fleeting “moment in time” concerning our flagpole kits is a harbinger for our factories all across the heartland of America. It now appears that we are about to lose so many of our manufacturing gains of recent years along with the high-paying skilled jobs associated with them. And, once again, way too many products will arrive to our collective doorsteps with labels boldly proclaiming: Made in China.
ALLEN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township