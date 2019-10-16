The time is coming to elect our township supervisor in Madison Township (Clarion County). I heard that ex-supervisors Stitt and Montgomery are pushing for ex-supervisor Buzzard to get re-elected. The people ave already spoken. If Buzzard had done his job the first time, he would still be a supervisor. He couldn’t do the work then, and he can’t do it now. The only time he ever made it into office, he ran unopposed. When someone runs against him, he has lost. The taxpayers are looking for someone who can use a shovel and get out of the truck to do physical labor. Mr. Buzzard as a supervisor would be more of a liability than an asset to the township.
Stitt and Montgomery are pushing for Buzzard because Montgomery wants the job back of sitting around making a wage and getting his healthcare paid for, as does Buzzard. He wants the vacation, sick, personal pay and comp time for doing nothing. The taxpayers can’t afford this Buzzard; that’s why we replaced him four years ago.
Stitt, Montgomery and Buzzard spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on a single lane bridge that the state recommended they close because it wasn’t needed. They should have put the money into the bridge at the church that people would actually use. They started work at 5 a.m. (still dark out), but they wouldn’t leave the shop until 8:30 or 9:30 a.m. Then they would come back between 2 and 2:30 p.m. and sit in the office until 3 p.m. I have all this documented if anyone would like to read it.
The ex-supervisors are a joke, and that’s why they are “ex.” In the past two years they have spent more time calling the township’s state rep. guy, complaining about bad pipes or potholes on the dirt roads — they forget who was at fault.
If the taxpayers want to keep our money being used for roads and equipment, then vote for Lanny Himes as township supervisor. Lanny and our employee Bill have done more work in six months than what the ex-supervisors did in six years. It is not about friendship, it’s about who can do the best job. We need to keep the township headed in the right direction. When Stitt resigned I thought he rode off into the sunset, instead I see he got confused and rode east.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg